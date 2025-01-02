Peshawar, Sialkot set for Quaid Trophy grand finale

LAHORE - The stage is set for the grand finale of Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament, the 68th Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, as Peshawar Region takes on Sialkot Region in a five-day final starting today (Thursday) at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi.

The journey to the final saw both teams emerge as top contenders after 45 fiercely contested group matches and three triangular stage games. Peshawar, placed in Group B, topped their pool with three wins and two draws in five matches. They carried their momentum into the triangular stage, securing one victory. Meanwhile, Sialkot, stationed in Group C, remained unbeaten throughout the tournament with three wins and two draws in the group phase and one win and one draw in the triangular stage. In batting, left-handed sensation Azan Awais has been a standout for Sialkot. In his maiden first-class season, Azan amassed 807 runs in seven matches, including four centuries and a career-best 203 not out. Peshawar’s Maaz Sadaqat has been their leading run-scorer, contributing 557 runs in five matches, including one century and five half-centuries.- On the bowling front, Islamabad’s Musa Khan leads the tournament with an impressive 38 wickets in five matches. For Peshawar, pacer Niaz Khan has bagged 30 wickets at an average of 22.43 across seven matches. Sialkot’s Test bowler Mohammad Ali has been equally impactful, claiming 22 wickets in just four games at an average of 15.95.

Sajid Khan, Peshawar Captain, said: “We are thrilled to compete in the final, especially as it’s being live-streamed, which adds to the excitement. Peshawar boasts a number of proven match-winners, and we’re ready to adapt to the conditions here, which differ from those in the earlier stages.” Amad Butt, Sialkot Captain, said: “Our team has excelled in all departments this season, and the goal is to finish on a high by securing the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. It’s inspiring to see our young players step up and perform exceptionally well. We’re eager to challenge a strong Peshawar side in what promises to be an exciting contest for fans and players alike.”

SQUADS

PESHAWAR: Sajid Khan (captain), Abuzar Tariq, Azam Khan, Hilal Khan, Israrullah (vice-captain), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Zulkifal, Nabi Gul, Niaz Khan, Sajjad Ibrahim, Waqar Ahmed, Zubair Khan.

SIALKOT: Amad Butt (captain), Abdul Rehman, Afzal Manzoor, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti, Ali Raza, Ashir Mehmood, Awais Ali, Azan Awais, Fahad Jamil, Hamza Nazar, Mohammad Huraira (vice-captain), Mohsin Riaz, Mohammad Waleed, Shahzaib Bhatti, Shoaib Akhtar Jnr.