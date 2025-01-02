Planting Hope

Watching a tree grow is a profoundly beautiful experience—much like witnessing children grow. Trees develop roots, spread branches, and continuously reach for the light, embodying hope. They are nature’s adornments, offering countless benefits to humanity while inspiring aesthetic and spiritual pleasure. In Islam, trees hold great significance; Allah has planted one closest to His Throne, the Sidrat-ul-Muntaha. Planting a tree is considered a sadqa, a charitable act that benefits humanity in this world and the next. The Quran frequently mentions trees, declaring that they worship their Creator and bow before Him in submission.

For a healthy and sustainable ecosystem, at least 12% of a country’s land should be forested. In Pakistan, this figure is alarmingly low—only about 2%. To increase forest cover, it is imperative to curb rampant deforestation, minimise the use of wood for furniture, fuel, and commercial purposes, and prioritise large-scale, consistent tree plantation. Both the government and civil society must play a pivotal role in tree conservation. With their ability to absorb substantial amounts of carbon emissions, trees can significantly reduce pollution and smog, improving environmental conditions.

One remarkable example of afforestation is China’s Great Green Wall project, one of the largest tree-planting initiatives in the world. Scheduled for completion by 2050, it aims to plant 100 billion trees along a 4,500-kilometre stretch bordering the Gobi Desert. Spanning approximately 88 million acres, the forest wall will extend nearly 3,000 miles and, in some places, be as wide as 900 miles. The Chinese government has subsidised and expanded afforestation efforts in recent years, leading to the largest tree-planting project in human history.

India offers another inspiring story of community-led conservation. Vandana Shiva, an environmental activist and author of Making Peace With The Earth, recounts the Chipko Movement of the 1970s. When logging companies received licenses to cut down vast sections of Himalayan forests that provided food, fodder, and livelihoods to local communities, the region’s women sprang into action. With no access to government officials or formal means of protest, they resolved to protect the trees by hugging them.

Hundreds of women tied themselves to the trees, singing songs and chanting mantras to honour the forest. Their protest was devoid of hatred or anger; instead, they declared, “Trees are our bodies. If you wish to cut them down, your chainsaws must go through us. We will live or die with our trees.” Their unwavering resolve astonished the loggers, who waited for days, hoping the women would abandon their cause. But these Himalayan women, with their Himalayan determination, refused to yield. They organised shifts to stay with the trees, while the men supported them by cooking and caring for the community. What began as a protest transformed into a celebration.

Ultimately, the loggers left defeated, their chainsaws silenced and trucks empty. The women saved their forests, preserving their livelihoods and culture in the process.

For those of us who travel regularly through Pakistan’s Northern Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the receding tree lines and barren slopes are stark reminders of the urgent need for action. A tree that takes decades, even centuries, to grow is destroyed in mere hours. This unsustainable practice cannot continue.

Provincial and regional Forest Departments must be equipped with maximum resources to tackle this critical challenge. Research institutes dedicated to rehabilitating flora and fauna must be established, while poaching and illegal logging should be met with strict enforcement. Public awareness campaigns are also essential to foster a culture of conservation.

Trees are among our most precious natural resources. They are not merely ornaments of the earth but lifelines for our survival. To waste them recklessly is to jeopardise our future.

Farrukh Shahab

The writer is a freelance columnist.