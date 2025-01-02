PM chairs SIFC apex committee meeting today

ISLAMABAD - Apex committee meeting of the Special Investment Felicitation Council (SIFC) has been called today to review its performance and discuss the goals for year 2025. The meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will also be attended by top military leadership and cabinet members. An official report of SIFC performance will be presented in the meeting for discussion and approval. The SIFC in 2024 achieved tremendous success in attracting domestic and foreign investments in various business ventures.