PM Shehbaz lauds Pak Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation in Arabian Sea

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended appreciation to Pakistan Navy for conducting successful anti-narcotics operation in Northern Arabian Sea.

During the operation, the Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Moawin confiscated a drug shipment worth around US$1 million.

This is a very significant milestone in the anti-narcotics campaign, the prime minister said in a press statement issued by the PM Office.

He said the Pakistan Navy played a central role in preventing drug smuggling on the country’s maritime defense and sea routes.

The nation is proud of the personnel of the Pakistan Navy, the prime minister added.