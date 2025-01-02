Thursday, January 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz lauds Pak Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation in Arabian Sea

PM Shehbaz lauds Pak Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation in Arabian Sea
APP
3:57 PM | January 02, 2025
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday extended appreciation to Pakistan Navy for conducting successful anti-narcotics operation in Northern Arabian Sea.

During the operation, the Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Moawin confiscated a drug shipment worth around US$1 million.

This is a very significant milestone in the anti-narcotics campaign, the prime minister said in a press statement issued by the PM Office.

He said the Pakistan Navy played a central role in preventing drug smuggling on the country’s maritime defense and sea routes.

The nation is proud of the personnel of the Pakistan Navy, the prime minister added.

APP

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1735797524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025