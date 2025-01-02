Thursday, January 02, 2025
PM Shehbaz to chair SIFC Apex Committee meeting today

PM Shehbaz to chair SIFC Apex Committee meeting today
Web Desk
10:17 AM | January 02, 2025
National

 The Apex Committee of the SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council) will take “important decisions” in its meeting here today (Thursday).

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will be attended by military officials, federal ministers, and provincial chief ministers.

According to sources, meeting will ratify decisions of the SIFC Executive Committee and take decisions regarding future course of action. The meeting will also review the performance report of the SIFC which will be put before the Apex Committee.

The Apex Committee will be briefed earlier on the progress, investment, and new oil and gas reserves discovered under the SIFC initiative.

Later, the prime minister will brief the participants about the investments from friendly countries in Pakistan and the facilities provided to them.  

