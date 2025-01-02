Preparatory committee for int’l conference on girls’ education holds meeting 

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the preparatory committee for the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities to be hosted by Pakistan from January 11-12 January. The meeting was attended by the Minister Youth Affairs, Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Chairman CDA, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The committee reviewed the preparations for the conference, which will feature a comprehensive agenda, including discussions on barriers to girls’ education; the social and economic benefits of girls education; and innovative approaches to advancing education equity.