PTA chief debunks shark threat to submarine cables, addresses internet issues

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (retd) Hafeez ur Rehman dismissed concerns that sharks could damage submarine cables, assuring their durability during a Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication meeting chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan.

The committee discussed internet speed and application performance issues, with one member noting functional problems despite adequate download speeds. The PTA chief informed attendees that Pakistan currently operates seven submarine cables, with plans to add four to five more, including two expected to be completed within the year.

Rehman highlighted Pakistan's global internet speed ranking at 97th and reiterated the robustness of submarine cables against shark damage.

He also shared that the PTA handles about 500 daily complaints regarding social media content, blocking 80% of flagged material while the remaining 20% remains accessible, following directives from the Ministry of Interior.