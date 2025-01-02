PTI presents demands to government as second round of talks concludes

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) committee presented its list of demands to the government as the second round of political dialogue, aimed at addressing the country’s political uncertainty, concluded on Thursday.

The first round of formal negotiations took place on December 23, during which PTI was asked to submit its demands in writing at the next meeting on January 2.

In a joint declaration following the meeting, PTI called for the release of all prisoners, including party chairman Imran Khan, and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26. PTI also requested additional time for internal consultations, with further talks scheduled for next week.

The PTI delegation, comprising Omar Ayub, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Salman Akram Raja, attended the negotiations at Parliament House. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also participated.

The meeting was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and included key government representatives such as Ishaq Dar, Aleem Khan, Farooq Sattar, Irfan Siddiqui, Rana Sanaullah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Magsi, and Ijazul Haq.