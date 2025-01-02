Thursday, January 02, 2025
PTI's request to meet party founder is valid: Irfan Siddiqui

8:44 PM | January 02, 2025
PML-N leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui acknowledged that the PTI members' request to meet their party founder is a reasonable demand.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Senator Siddiqui described the negotiations between the committees as constructive and amicable. “We had anticipated receiving their written demands today,” he noted.

Siddiqui revealed that PTI members requested a meeting with their party founder, a request the PML-N is willing to facilitate.

He expressed hope that PTI would bring written demands to the next session.

Highlighting the progress made, he called the continuation of talks a positive development.

He clarified that the decision to extend negotiations by a week was at PTI’s request, not the government’s. “We have not made any demands of the PTI members,” Siddiqui added, emphasizing that topics such as elections or the 26th Amendment were not discussed.

Addressing legal cases, he explained that they are filed based on the nature of alleged crimes.

“The incidents of November 26 led to case registrations, but no guarantees can be provided that no future cases will be filed,” Siddiqui stated.

