Punjab announces e-taxi scheme to support unemployment

The Punjab government has announced plans to introduce an e-taxi scheme, marking the first initiative of its kind in the province.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, referencing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision, stated that the scheme aims to support unemployed individuals by offering them opportunities for sustainable income.

The minister highlighted that the initiative would provide affordable, high-quality electric vehicles, aligning with Punjab’s shift toward modern and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

He further noted significant interest from electric vehicle suppliers eager to collaborate on the e-taxi project.





