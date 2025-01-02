Punjab CM terms ‘Uran Pakistan’ a wonderful plan for sustainable development

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has termed ‘Uran Pakistan’ a wonderful plan for the sustainable development, saying that it has now been proven that it was only the PML-N which prioritised the country’s development. “Pakistan has taken off to fly high,” said the chief minister while paying tribute to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his team for presenting a roadmap for the sustainable development of Pakistan. Madam Chief Minister stated that as per the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan is on the path of economic development as the prime minister and his team are actively working for the country’s economic stability and prosperity of the common man.

“The “Five-E” vision consisting of exports, environment, e-governance, energy and equity is commendable. She emphasised that attention should be paid to social development as the economy is stabilizing. The CM said that the nation will no longer tolerate those who stand in the way of their development. “Exploiting Pakistan’s population potential and better utilisation of available resources is inevitable. Those who hinder Pakistan’s progress are actually enemies of the people”, she remarked.