Punjab govt collects record tax revenue

January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has collected around Rs 650 billion in tax revenue  through e-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology  Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department.  With over 73.94 million transactions processed to date, the platform  continues to revolutionize the way citizens interact with government services.  During a progress review meeting by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf,  it was highlighted that ePay Punjab enables citizens to conveniently  pay 86 types of taxes and fees related to 18 government departments from the comfort of their homes. In his remarks, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This initiative has significantly reduced the need for unnecessary visits to government offices and curtailed  exploitation by middlemen, while contributing substantially to the provincial  exchequer.” He further emphasized that PITB was working to enhance the system by introducing new services to make it even more user-friendly and to simplify citizens’ lives.

KP minister opens trials to hunt for cricket talent

