Thursday, January 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab introduces new health model under public-private partnership: Khawaja Imran

NEWS WIRE
January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Khawaja Imran Nazir  announced the introduction of a new health model under a public-private partnership during a meeting regarding the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics (MNHC) on Wednesday. The minister stated that the MNHC programme would be launched in its first phase following the complete revamping of 150 Basic Health Units (BHUs). He emphasized that the health

department would ensure rigorous monitoring of all medical facilities at these clinics to maintain high standards of care.

Highlighting the program’s goals, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the initiative aimed to financially  empower doctors, reduce government intervention, and provide superior medical facilities to the public. Under the MNHC programme, doctors would operate independently, offering better healthcare services to patients.

A company can enter into compromise with its creditors: SC

The clinics would be equipped with advanced medical facilities, including treatment for TB and Hepatitis, immunization under the EPI program, and portable X-ray machines, provided by the health department. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Project Director IRMNCH Dr Khalil, Additional Secretary Vertical Programs Dr Jehanzaib Hussain, and Deputy Secretary  Technical Dr Ahsan Riaz, who also contributed to discussions on ensuring the program’s success.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1735797524.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025