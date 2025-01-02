Thursday, January 02, 2025
RCCI delegation calls on commerce minister

Staff Reporter
January 02, 2025
ISLAMABAD   -   A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI), led by its president Usman Shaukat, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan to discuss key issues facing the business community and the pharmaceutical industry. During the meeting, Usman Shaukat raised concerns about the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MOFA) attestation policy for pharmaceutical exporters and called for its review and amendment. He also sought the Commerce Ministry’s support for the timely completion of the Rawalpindi Expo Centre project. The minister assured RCCI of his and the ministry’s full support in addressing these issues, emphasizing the government’s commitment to promoting export-oriented industries and projects. Another critical issue discussed was the establishment of a pharmaceutical council modeled after India’s Pharma Excel. The minister informed the delegation that the proposal is under active consideration and will be implemented soon. The meeting underscored the shared commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s exports and addressing challenges faced by key industries.

Staff Reporter

