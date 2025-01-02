Thursday, January 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Salman Agha optimistic about Pakistan’s redemption against Proteas

Salman Agha optimistic about Pakistan’s redemption against Proteas
Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Sports, Headlines

LAHORE  -  All-rounder Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence that Pakistan can bounce back and secure victory against South Africa in the second and final Test of the two-match series at Newlands, Cape Town, commencing from January 3. Talking to media ahead of a practice session on Wednesday, Salman highlighted the team’s resilience after narrowly losing the first Test in Johannesburg.“The team’s morale is very high. We lost the first Test by a close margin, but our convincing win in the three-match ODI series gives us confidence heading into the Newlands game.”He described the first Test as ‘anyone’s game’, crediting the Proteas’ tenacity, particularly from Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, for their narrow win. Discussing the Newlands pitch, the all-rounder noted that it appeared different from Johannesburg’s grassy strip, suggesting a likely role for a specialist spinner. “The team management will decide on including a spinner after assessing the pitch. Statistics do favour a spinner here,” he explained.

Senate panel discusses voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

Salman, who is also a spinner, hinted at his potential contribution. “I looked at the pitch and thought I could bowl in this match. I haven’t bowled in the past three Tests I have played, but my role as an all-rounder will be crucial,” he added. He reserved special praise for Muhammad Abbas, describing him as ‘very accurate’ and pivotal in Johannesburg. “Abbas brought us back into the game with his six wickets in the second innings, especially when Markram and Bavuma seemed set to finish the match. It was incredible to see him bowl through the entire first session on the fourth day,” he remarked. Salman also acknowledged South Africa’s strength as a team, emphasizing their formidable batting and bowling line-up. “Their qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final speaks volumes about their quality,” he said, while reiterating Pakistan’s belief in its ability to succeed on South African soil. Salman promised fans an exciting contest in Cape Town, describing the upcoming Test as a potential ‘cracker’. He emphasized the importance of carrying the team’s fighting spirit from the ODI series and the first Test into the Newlands match, underlining Pakistan’s readiness to turn the tide and finish the series on a high.

Shafqat Ali made new FO spokesperson

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1735713660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025