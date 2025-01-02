Salman Agha optimistic about Pakistan’s redemption against Proteas

LAHORE - All-rounder Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence that Pakistan can bounce back and secure victory against South Africa in the second and final Test of the two-match series at Newlands, Cape Town, commencing from January 3. Talking to media ahead of a practice session on Wednesday, Salman highlighted the team’s resilience after narrowly losing the first Test in Johannesburg.“The team’s morale is very high. We lost the first Test by a close margin, but our convincing win in the three-match ODI series gives us confidence heading into the Newlands game.”He described the first Test as ‘anyone’s game’, crediting the Proteas’ tenacity, particularly from Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, for their narrow win. Discussing the Newlands pitch, the all-rounder noted that it appeared different from Johannesburg’s grassy strip, suggesting a likely role for a specialist spinner. “The team management will decide on including a spinner after assessing the pitch. Statistics do favour a spinner here,” he explained.

Salman, who is also a spinner, hinted at his potential contribution. “I looked at the pitch and thought I could bowl in this match. I haven’t bowled in the past three Tests I have played, but my role as an all-rounder will be crucial,” he added. He reserved special praise for Muhammad Abbas, describing him as ‘very accurate’ and pivotal in Johannesburg. “Abbas brought us back into the game with his six wickets in the second innings, especially when Markram and Bavuma seemed set to finish the match. It was incredible to see him bowl through the entire first session on the fourth day,” he remarked. Salman also acknowledged South Africa’s strength as a team, emphasizing their formidable batting and bowling line-up. “Their qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final speaks volumes about their quality,” he said, while reiterating Pakistan’s belief in its ability to succeed on South African soil. Salman promised fans an exciting contest in Cape Town, describing the upcoming Test as a potential ‘cracker’. He emphasized the importance of carrying the team’s fighting spirit from the ODI series and the first Test into the Newlands match, underlining Pakistan’s readiness to turn the tide and finish the series on a high.