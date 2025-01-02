Senate body expresses reservations over proposed rules

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation on Wednesday expressed serious reservations over the proposed rules pertaining to the Fourth Schedule.

The meeting chaired by Senator Naseema Ehsan discussed different agenda items with the first item on the agenda pertaining to framing of Auqaf Rules by the ICT Administration. Earlier, Senator Atta-ur-Rahman expressed serious concerns on the issue of Fourth Schedule in the context of these rules. The committee, however, asked the concerned quarters to address the concerns of senator Atta-ur-Rahman before issuing the said rules and thoroughly weigh the concerns of all stakeholders while finalising the Auqaf Rules.

The committee also discussed the matter of protecting abandoned/unclaimed children. The officials from the Punjab, Khyber - Pakhtunkhwa, and ICT Children Protection Bureaus/Commissions briefed the committee about the safeguards and mechanisms in place for the rehabilitation of children and their subsequent adoption. The ICT Child Protection Bureau revealed that it has rescued around 410 children since 2021 and is working to make the bureau more efficient by addressing its human resource deficiencies. Chairperson Senator Naseema Ehsan acknowledged the Punjab Child Protection Bureau for their extraordinary performance and recommended that there is a dire need for harmony between the bureaus of all provinces, as they are working toward the same noble cause.

Additionally, an amendment in Para (1), Sub-para (j) of Schedule-III of the Passport Rules, 2021, as suggested by the Senate Secretariat also came under discussion. Senator Hamid Khan proposed that amendment cannot be recommended unless the committee was fully clear and satisfied regarding the issue.

Therefore, it was decided that the issue will be settled in the next meeting of the Committee.

In attendance were Senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Leader of Opposition; Hamid Khan, Bushra Anjum Butt, Atta-ur-Rehman, and Rubina Qaim Khani. The meeting was also attended by the representative of the concerned ministries and departments.