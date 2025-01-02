Severe fog causes major delays in train schedules across Pakistan

Severe fog in plain areas has disrupted train schedules, causing significant delays for several trains departing from Karachi and Quetta.

According to Railways sources, the Karakoram Express was delayed by 3 hours and 30 minutes, the Millat Express by 5 hours and 30 minutes, and the Tezgam by 4 hours.

Additionally, the Green Line from Islamabad to Karachi was delayed by 3 hours, the Khyber Mail by 1 hour and 15 minutes, and the Sukkur Express by 2 hours.

Despite these disruptions, all other trains departed on time.