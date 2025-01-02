Thursday, January 02, 2025
Shafqat Ali made new FO spokesperson

Shafqat Ali made new FO spokesperson
Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Senior diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan is set to replace Mumtaz Zahra Baloch as the new spokesperson for Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Khan has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to several countries, including Russia and Poland, showcasing his extensive diplomatic experience. Currently, he holds the position of Additional Secretary for Europe in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The official announcement regarding his appointment as the foreign ministry’s spokesperson is expected to be made today (January 2), diplomatic sources said.

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved the appointment of Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, who is currently serving as spokesperson of Foreign Office, as Pakistan’s ambassador to France. Paris has also approved the new Pakistani nominee ambassador at the diplomatic level. The agreema for Pakistan’s nominated ambassador to France has been received. Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, until last month, was Pakistan’s envoy to France. He has now moved to the United Nations as the Additional Permanent Representative. Eventually he will replace Ambassador Munir Akram as the Permanent Representative.

Senate panel discusses voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

