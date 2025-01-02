Shaheed Benazir University conducts entry test for admission to BBA, BS, MS, MPhil programmes

NAWABSHAH - Shaheed Benazir University, Shaheed Benazirabad conducted computer based entry test for the year 2025 for admission to BBA, BS and MS and MPhil programmes for the new academic session. Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Madad Ali Shah visited the various examination centres established in the main campus.

The pre-entry test in the second phase continued from 9am in the main campus. Director Admission Muhammad Tufail Memon says that 400 eligible candidates in BS programmes and 300 in MS and MPhil programmes are participating in the test.

During this two-day pre-entry test, the university administration has banned electronic devices such as mobiles, calculators, etc in the examination hall.

In connection with the entry test, VC Prof Dr Madad Ali Shah says that Shaheed Benazir University, Shaheed Benazirabad has always tried to make transparency its focus, so that merit is ensured and eligible students get higher education.