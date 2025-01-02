South Korea investigators vow to execute Yoon arrest warrant

SEOUL - South Korean investigators said Wednesday they would execute an arrest warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol over his declaration of martial law by the deadline of January 6, as the impeached leader vowed to fight to the bitter end.

Supporters and opponents of Yoon, who was suspended from office by lawmakers over his attempt to subvert civilian rule last month, have been camped outside the compound where he has been holed up for weeks, fending off investigators’ efforts to question him. The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) requested the warrant after Yoon failed to report for questioning a third time, but it has been unclear whether they could execute it as the Presidential Security Service have previously refused to comply with search warrants.

Yoon has remained defiant and late Wednesday appeared to suggest he would refuse to hand himself over in a statement shared with supporters camped outside his residence in Seoul.

The Republic of Korea is currently in danger due to internal and external forces threatening its sovereignty and the activities of anti-state elements,” he said in the statement, his lawyer Yoon Kab-keun confirmed to AFP. “I vow to fight alongside you to the very end to protect this nation,” he added, saying he was watching the hundreds-strong protest on a YouTube live stream. Jo Seoung-lae, a lawmaker for the opposition Democratic Party said in a statement that Yoon’s message was “highly inappropriate”, calling him “delusional” and accusing him of trying to incite clashes.

CIO chief Oh Dong-woon said Wednesday the warrant would be executed “within the deadline”, which is on Monday, January 6.

“We aim for a smooth process without major disturbances, but we are also coordinating to mobilise police and personnel in preparation,” he told reporters. He also warned that anyone trying to block authorities from arresting Yoon could themselves face prosecution. Yoon’s legal team have filed for an injunction to block the warrant and claimed Wednesday the arrest order was “an unlawful and invalid act”. The suspended president’s die-hard supporters raced to Seoul to support him.

Outside the presidential compound dozens of people -- some in elaborate costume -- could be seen chanting, singing and hurling vitriol at police.

As night fell pro-Yoon protesters waved glowsticks and anti-impeachment placards.

South Korean officials have previously failed to execute arrest warrants for lawmakers -- in 2000 and 2004 -- due to party members and supporters blocking police from entering for the seven-day period the warrant was valid.