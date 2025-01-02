Speakers call for dialogue to bridge gap between different faiths

Attock - Speakers while addressing a seminar highlighted the need to foster interfaith harmony, reduce intolerance and promote acceptance of others’ beliefs and ideology to ensure a just and healthy society. The seminar under the theme “Rehmat Sab Ke Liye” was jointly organised by National Rahmatul lil Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority in collaboration with Sir Syed Educational Foundation at Hassanabdal. The event was attended by representatives from various religious minorities.

The speakers emphasized the importance of compassion and respect inherent in major world religions, particularly Islam, which advocates for unity in these challenging times. They highlighted the need for individuals to come together to strengthen bonds and promote positive relations.

Jabran Gill, divisional President PPP minority wing said that dialogues and workshops were needed to address issues like religious violence, extremism and intolerance instead of organising seminars and conferences as workshops were more inclusive and better for the exchange of thoughts.

Sardar Raninder Singh Jaggi, while addressing the seminar highlighted the positive side of the treatment of minorities in Pakistan by saying that the government had done great work in this regard, particularly for the Sikh community. The opening of Kartarpur Corridor was a good symbol of that, he said, adding that thousands of Sikhs travelled to Pakistan four times a year freely, which was commendable in his address,

Pastar Paroos emphasized the importance of religious tolerance and co-existence among people of different faiths. He said that every religion teaches peace and love and discourages hate. He said all religions had importance in Pakistan as well as a constitutional right to exist peacefully and freely.

National Rahmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority Director General Zafar Mahmood Malik while highlighting the Authority’s commitment to fostering unity and understanding among diverse communities stressed upon the need for social harmony and appreciation of diversity. Mr Malik emphasized the critical need to combat polarization within society. He underscored that one of the primary goals of NRKNA is to promote inclusivity and counteract divisions across various sectors of society. His remarks resonated with the audience, as he articulated the Authority’s commitment to fostering unity and understanding. He also urged Muslim Ummah to fight Islamophobia.

In his presidential address, Chairman National Rahmatul lil Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem stressed upon the need of creating peaceful society, focused on mutual understanding and appreciation of diversity.