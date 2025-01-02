Thursday, January 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sukkur Police claim remarkable success in 2024

Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  The Sukkur Police Range, led by DIG Sukkur Capt (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, on Wednesday released its annual performance report for 2024, highlighting several key achievements. The range successfully eliminated over 300 dangerous gangs, destroying their hideouts and ensuring a safer environment for citizens. In addition, 64 anti-dacoit cases were solved, resulting in the apprehension or neutralisation of notorious dacoits. The police engaged in 592 encounters, resulting in the deaths of 231 dacoits and the arrest of 989 criminals. This demonstrates the police’s commitment to combating crime and maintaining law and order. Furthermore, the police recovered significant quantities of arms and ammunition, reducing the risk of violent crimes. Counter-narcotics efforts also yielded notable results, with 1,349 cases registered and 1,523 suspects arrested. The police also achieved success in anti-kidnapping efforts, recovering 81 kidnapped individuals and reuniting them with their families.

Senate panel discusses voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

In addition to their law enforcement efforts, the Sukkur Police demonstrated their commitment to police welfare, spending over Rs24.5 million on funeral assistance, retirement grants, and other welfare initiatives.

The police also paid tribute to their martyrs, establishing a Women’s Welfare Desk to provide support to the families of fallen officers.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1735713660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025