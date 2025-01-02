1 dead after Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas

One person has been confirmed dead after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in , Nevada, police confirmed Wednesday.

The deceased individual was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion, but the person's identity, including whether they were male or female, was not immediately clear, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said during a press conference.

Seven bystanders were injured in the blast.

"We're looking for secondary devices. We're taking it slow, and we are going to make sure that we remain safe in our community," McMahill said. "I just want to say to all of the people here in , there does not appear to be any further threat to our community here."

Videos posted on social media appear to show the vehicle engulfed in an inferno amid multiple small explosions and the sound of what appears to be fireworks. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

ABC News reported that the incident is being investigated as a potential act of terrorism.

Later, in another press briefing, McMahill showed in a video the gasoline canisters, camp fuel canisters and large firework mortars as the evidence in the back of the vehicle.

He said the exterior of the Cybertruck is completely intact as it sits there.

"The fact that this was a Cybertruck really limited the damage that occurred inside of the valet because it had most of the blast go up through the truck and out," said McMahill.

He also said he "is very well aware" that there is a name that has already been related out into the media.

"I am not going to confirm any names to you as I sit here today, because I cannot do that with 100% certainty of who the individual is," he added.

The truck was rented in Colorado and arrived in around 7.30 a.m. (1530GMT) before pulling into the Trump hotel. It was rented on the Turo car rental marketplace app.

Authorities are probing any possible connection between the explosion and a pickup truck attack early Wednesday that killed 15 people in New Orleans, where a suspect rammed into a crowd with a truck rented on Turo, according to US President Joe Biden.

Elon Musk suggests link between Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans pickup truck attack

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday suggested a possible connection between the Cybertruck explosion in , Nevada and a pickup truck attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, with both vehicles reportedly rented via the Turo app.

"Appears likely to be an act of terrorism. Both this Cybertruck and the F-150 suicide bomb in New Orleans were rented from Turo. Perhaps they are linked in some way," Musk said on X.

US probing possible link between Cybertruck explosion and New Orleans attack: Biden

US authorities are investigating a potential link between a Cybertruck explosion at the Trump International Hotel in , Nevada and a pickup truck attack in New Orleans, Louisiana, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

In an address from the White House, Biden confirmed that his administration is also monitoring the explosion outside the Trump hotel.

"Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," he said.

Biden said that law enforcement and the intelligence community are continuing to look for any connections, associations or co-conspirators in New Orleans attack, adding: "We have nothing additional to report at this time. The investigation is continuing to be active and no one should jump to conclusions.”

"I directed my team to make sure every resource is made available to federal, state and local law enforcement to complete the investigation in New Orleans quickly and to make sure there is no remaining threat to the American people," he added.