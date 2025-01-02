Tobacco harm reduction is the way forward

As a neurosurgeon, I’ve spent years studying the brain’s complexities and treating the detrimental effects of conditions that could have been prevented. One of the most concerning culprits I’ve encountered is smoking, a habit that wreaks havoc on the brain in ways many might not realize.

Beyond its well-documented effects on the lungs and heart, smoking has a profound impact on brain health, accelerating cognitive decline, increasing stroke risk, and contributing to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Smoking introduces thousands of harmful chemicals into the body, many of which directly damage the brain. The combustion process of tobacco generates tar and other toxic compounds, which are primarily responsible for impairing brain function. These substances disrupt oxygen flow to the brain, lead to chronic inflammation, and generate oxidative stress, all of which significantly damage neural pathways. As a result, individuals who smoke experience a decline in memory, learning, and decision-making capabilities. For individuals struggling to quit, this may seem like an inevitable outcome.

However, there is hope. A potential solution lies in adopting better alternatives through tobacco harm reduction (THR). By using products like vapes, oral nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco devices, smokers can reduce their exposure to the harmful effects of combustion.

In my practice, I have come to appreciate the importance of reducing harm, especially when outright elimination is not achievable. This principle applies to smoking as well. Interestingly, the World Health Organization (WHO) supports harm reduction strategies for a variety of habits, including alcohol and drug use. However, when it comes to smoking, the same approach is often dismissed.

Research supports the fact that smoke-free alternatives are far less harmful than combustible cigarettes.

I would like to draw attention to the comprehensive Missing the Target report, authored by Dr. Delon Human, which examines the European Union’s failure to meet its smoke-free goals. The report attributes this shortcoming to the EU’s preference for strict regulations over the adoption of tobacco harm reduction strategies and also references findings from the UK Royal College of Physicians, which emphasize that vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking.

While quitting smoking remains the best strategy, those unwilling or unable to give up the habit can still significantly reduce the risks to their brain and overall health by transitioning to harm reduction products.

As a doctor, I find Sweden’s approach to smoking reduction particularly inspiring, as emphasized in the report at hand. Decades ago, nearly half of Swedish men smoked, leading to widespread health issues. Today, smoking rates in Sweden are just 4.5%, making it the first country to achieve smoke-free status. Sweden’s success wasn’t a result of harsh bans or stigmatizing nicotine. Instead, the country embraced a harm reduction strategy, promoting better alternatives like snus and, more recently, oral nicotine pouches. These products were made widely accessible, responsibly marketed, and taxed based on their risk levels.

Pakistan’s smoking prevalence, more than four times that of Sweden, highlights the urgent need for a strategic shift. Current regulations, which rely heavily on punitive measures, inadvertently drive smokers back to harmful combustible cigarettes. This approach not only undermines public health but also sustains smoking-related diseases. To combat this, Pakistan must prioritize making THR products more accessible and affordable.

As a neurosurgeon, I have seen the brain’s remarkable ability to heal when given the chance. THR provides that opportunity – not just for the brain, but for the millions of lives that could be saved by embracing smoke-free solutions.