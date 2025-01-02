Trade deficit surges by 0.18pc to $11.17b in six months

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s trade deficit has slightly increased by 0.18 percent to $11.17 billion in the first six months (July to December) of the current fiscal year as the country’s exports and imports both have increased.

The country’s trade deficit has increased by 0.18 percent during the July-December period of this fiscal year. The trade imbalance, gap between exports and imports, was recorded at $11.17 billion as against $11.15 billion during the same period of last fiscal year. Pakistan’s exports have enhanced by 10.52 percent to $16.56 billion during the first half of the ongoing financial year as compared to $14.98 billion in the same months of the last year. Meanwhile, imports increased by 6.11 percent to $27.73 billion during the July to December period of the year 2024-25 as compared with $26.14 billion in the same month of the last fiscal year.

The data further showed that the country’s trade deficit has widened by 46.61 percent on a month-on-month basis to $2.44 billion in December this year as against $1.667 billion in November. Exports have recorded 0.28 percent increase to $2.8 billion in December 2024. On the other hand, the imports have recorded a 17.44 percent increase to $5.29 billion in December 2024.

The trade deficit has increased by 34.8 percent on a year-on-year basis to $2.44 billion in December 2024 compared to $1.813 billion in December 2023. Imports have increased by 14 percent on a YoY basis and remained $5.29 billion in December 2024 compared to $4.64 billion in December 2023. Exports have enhanced by 0.67 percent on a YoY basis and remained $2.84 billion in December 2024 compared to $2.82 billion in December 2023.

The ministry of finance had noted that it is expected that hard-earned stability will continue on the back of remittances and exports inflows with decent imports. The external account position has significantly improved, driven by notable increases in exports and remittances despite a rise in imports. During Jul-Nov FY2025, the current account posted a surplus of $944 million compared to the deficit of $1,676 million last year. In November 2024 alone, the current account recorded a surplus of $729 million, compared to a deficit of $148 million in November 2023. This represents the fourth consecutive monthly surplus, following a $346 million surplus in October 2024.