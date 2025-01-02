Thursday, January 02, 2025
Tributes paid to actor Rangeela

87th birth anniversary

Tributes paid to actor Rangeela
January 02, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Famous comedian and filmstar Rangeela was remembered on his 87th birth anniversary on Wednesday. He was born on January 1,1937 , Rangeela started his professional career in 1957 with Urdu film `Daata’, and shot to fame with films `Surya’ and `Gehra Daagh’. He contributed as musician, singer, lyricist, writer and distributor as well. Rangeela who took a keen interest in body-building and physical exercises as a teenager, moved to Lahore at a young age and earned his livelihood by painting billboards for the Lahore movie industry. Rangeela made his professional cinematic debut in 1958 in a Punjabi film.

Besides acting in movies, he also directed many, sang songs, and wrote some scripts. The film `Diya Aur Toofan’ was Rangeela’s directional debut. He directed numerous movies under the banner of `Rangeela productions’. Overall he acted in over 550 films in a career spanning over 4 decades. Rangeela died on May 24, 2005 at the age of 68.

