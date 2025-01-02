UAE president arrives in RYK

Rahim Yar Khan - The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed arrived in Rahim Yar Khan yesterday on a private visit.

Upon their arrival at Chandna Airport, they were received by high-ranking officials from both Pakistan and the UAE. Strict security measures were implemented on this occasion, with Rangers and the UAE Royal Guards securing the airport premises. After landing, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed departed for their palace in Cholistan via two special helicopters, where they are expected to stay for approximately one week. According to sources, the UAE dignitaries will engage in falconry and hunting during their stay in Cholistan.

It is worth mentioning that the UAE government has established a foundation that has been working for several years on the conservation and breeding of houbara bustards in the region. Reports also indicate that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were scheduled to visit Rahim Yar Khan to welcome Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed but could not do so due to inclement weather conditions.