UoS organises awareness walk on road safety

SARGODHA - A walk aimed at promoting community services, give awareness to educated students, teachers, and staff members about traffic rules and road safety measures was held at the University of Sargodha on Wednesday. The walk was organized by the UoS department of communication, under the Development Communication course, designed to equip students with strategies to address societal challenges. DSP Punjab Highway Patrol Sargodha, Muhammad Yousaf Cheema, graced the event as a special guest. Chairman of the Department, Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, Consultant at the Human Resource Development Centre, Khurshid Yousaf, Project Supervisor Ayesha Kiran, and Deputy Director of Multimedia Development Centre, Hassan Raza Hashmi, also participated alongside a large number of students. The participants carried placards advocating key road safety measures, such as wearing seat belts, using helmets, observing speed limits, and avoiding mobile phone use while driving. Speakers emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic rules.

19 law violators nabbed

Police on Wednesday arrested 19 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession. The raiding teams of different police stations arrested outlaws who were identified as Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed, Nouman, Khaleel, Sana ullah, Waheedullah, Rehmatullah Khan, Turaab khan and others. The police recovered 3.6-kg hashish,2.3-kg heroin,145-litre liquor, 09 pistols, four guns, 139 bullets,438 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.