Warring factions reach peace deal in Kurram

MWM chief calls off sit-ins across country after peace agreement. Both parties agree to surrender weapons, demolish bunkers. Govt plans to establish a special force comprising 399 members to safeguard routes leading to Kurram.

PARACHINAR /PESHAWAR - The chief of the religiopolitical Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) on Wednesday announced to call off its sit-ins across country following successful peace agreement between various factions in Kurram to end violence in the restive district.

A Grand Jirga succeeded in securing the peace accord on Wednesday after three weeks of efforts to broker a ceasefire amid violence in the area. Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives since last month, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades.

Residents in Upper Kurram’s Parachinar have also been staging a sit-in since December 20 against law and order situation there as well as road closures.

The MWM had given a country-wide call of protests to express solidarity with the people of Parachinar, following which sit-ins in Karachi began on December 24, and expanded further last Thursday, leading to traffic disruptions.

The announcement to end the sit-ins by MWM chief Senator Allama Raja Nasir spelt an end to Karachi’s traffic woes as residents continued to face difficulty for a seventh day due to protests continuing earlier today despite last night’s violence.

In a post on X, Senator Nasir said: “I announce the end of the ongoing sit-ins and protests in Pakistan and around the world in support of the oppressed people of Kurram and Parachinar districts. The elders, youth, and women who sat on sit-ins in solidarity with their compatriots in the bitter cold from Karachi to Khyber are all great and unparalleled people who have awakened the government and security agencies from their slumber.

“The peace agreement between the parties in Kurram district is welcome. However, until the agreement is fully implemented, we will continue to raise our voice and continue our efforts at every forum until the problems of Kurram district are permanently resolved.”

While announcing the development, KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif revealed that one of the warring parties had signed the peace agreement a few days ago, while the other side signed it on Wednesday.

Barrister Saif confirmed that both parties had agreed to surrender their weapons and demolish their bunkers.

He stated that the peace agreement would usher in a “new era of peace and development” for the district, emphasizing that calm and security would soon be restored in the once-restive region.

The three-week-long Jirga concluded under the supervision of the Kohat Division Commissioner Moatasim Billah Shah. The agreement signifies mutual cooperation between the parties, the government, and local administration to ensure lasting peace in Kurram.

As part of the peace accord, both parties have committed to the dismantling of private bunkers in Kurram and the collection of weapons. Furthermore, the government has agreed to open up access to Kurram once peace is established.

In a proactive move, the government plans to establish a special force consisting of 399 members to safeguard the routes leading to Kurram. This force will be tasked with ensuring security in the region.

Both parties are bound by the decisions made during the Apex Committee’s meetings.

Sources have confirmed that one party had already signed the peace agreement earlier, while the second party requested additional time for consultation, ultimately signing the agreement yesterday.

During the Jirga, it was also decided that the decisions made during the Apex Committee meeting in Peshawar would be implemented. If either party had any concerns, they were advised to approach the Kohat Commissioner or the Divisional Commissioner so that the government could address the concerns promptly.

The parties were given until February 1 to implement the agreement. Within one month, both parties are required to dismantle their bunkers, which were previously constructed for attacks against the other side, and hand over their weapons to the provincial government.

Sources mentioned that the bunkers and weapons would be dismantled and collected under the supervision of the administration. The one-month deadline was set to ensure that neither party would claim there was insufficient time to comply.

The Jirga also discussed what would happen if a party failed to surrender their weapons. Just a day before, the issue had been debated in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, where members strongly opposed any military operation. However, during today’s Jirga, it was agreed that both parties would surrender their weapons, avoiding the need for an operation.

The roads leading to Kurram will remain closed until peace is firmly established. If the parties fail to surrender their weapons and dismantle their bunkers, the road closures will persist.

However, the provincial government has maintained a helicopter service to provide essential medical and food supplies. Once peace is assured, all roads to Kurram will be reopened.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Wendesday said the provincial government’s efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Kurram issue had yielded fruitful results, and agreement had been signed between the parties, marking a significant step toward a sustainable solution to the issues in Kurram.

In his special statement regarding the agreement on the Kurram issue, the chief minister said, “I welcome this important development and congratulate all stakeholders.” He expressed hope that this agreement would provide a strong foundation for the lasting resolution of the Kurram issue.

Ali Amin Gandapur thanked the local elders, parties involved, jirga members, cabinet members, and concerned civil and military authorities for their role in resolving the Kurram issue peacefully. He remarked that it is highly encouraging that an agreement had been reached between the parties.

The chief minister said that the signing of the agreement paved the way for reopening Kurram’s land route, adding that both the parties, by signing the agreement, had played a constructive role in establishing peace in the region, which was commendable. He added that this agreement was a clear message to elements spreading hatred between the parties that the people of the region desire peace.

Gandapur urged the parties to reject such elements spreading hatred and foster unity among their ranks. “Our efforts and wishes are for the speedy resolution of the issues faced by the people of Kurram and the restoration of normalcy in the region.” said the Chief Minister.

He emphasized that fighting and violence were not solution to any problem; Issues and disputes were always resolved through dialogue. “Violence only begets more violence, which is neither in the interest of the parties involved, the region, nor the government,” he said.

The chief minister stressed that all of warring groups belonged to the same religion and peaceful coexistence and tolerance were fundamental teachings of our religion. He said that according to Pashtun traditions, even the most complex issues could be resolved through jirgas.

“Thanks to Allah, we are progressing toward a sustainable solution through jirgas and dialogue, I congratulate the people of Kurram on this significant progress,” said Ali Amin Gandapur. He assured the people of Kurram that their challenges are well understood and that all possible measures will be taken to alleviate them. “Where there is peace, there will be development, and positive changes will come to the lives of the people”, he added.

Meanwhile, pitched battles between police and groups of youth broke out at multiple spots in Karachi on Tuesday, with six cops among at least 11 people injured, as law enforcers fired tear gas to remove protesters staging sit-ins against the blockade and killings in Parachinar.

As the banned Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) also started counter-protest sit-ins at 14 places, roads remained closed for traffic at 18 locations across the city last night.

Traffic disruptions persisted on Wednesday as well after the MWM demonstrations entered their ninth day — continuing at four points — while the ASWJ protests continued for a second day.

According to a statement by the Karachi Traffic Police issued at 11am, the MWM sit-ins continued to block Abul Hasan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town, Kamran Chowrangi, Numaish, University Road going towards Samama Shopping Centre, and Water Pump Chowrangi at Ancholi.

Abul Hasan Ispahani Road, starting from Paradise Bakery to Superhighway was closed, while the opposite road — leading from the Superhighway towards Maskan Chowrangi — was open for two-way traffic.

A similar two-way situation was witnessed at Ancholi, as well as Numaish, where the road heading to Gurumandir was blocked, the traffic police said. At University Road, smaller vehicles were being diverted to the service lane while heavier traffic was rerouted through residential streets.

Meanwhile, protests by the ASWJ continued at Paracha Chowk near Gulbai and Shahrah-i-Orangi, the traffic police said.

However, according to ASWJ spokesperson Umar Muavia, the group was staging demonstrations at eight locations — Naagin Chowrangi, Orangi Town, Sher Shah Chowk, Jilani Centre near Tower, Fresco Chowk, Qayyumabad, Korangi No. 5, and Quaidabad.

In a statement, the outlawed group had demanded a military operation in Parachinar and provision of compensation to the heirs of the victims and damages to the property there.