Thursday, January 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Water filtration plant inaugurated at IIUI

NEWS WIRE
January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, on Wednesday inaugurated a water filtration plant at the male hostels on the university campus. He was accompanied by Dr. Inam Ul Haq, Director Administration, representing Vice President (Academics & Finance) Prof. Dr. Abdul Rahman, along with a team from Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, President IIUI, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, emphasized the university’s commitment to adopting a student-centric approach and facilitating the IIUI community.

He highlighted the plant’s benefits for the students and staff and underscored the importance of establishing a follow-up and maintenance mechanism to ensure its sustainability.

The filtration plant, valued at Rs 2 million, has a capacity of 1000 liters per hour and features Ultra Filtration technology with a SCADA monitoring and control system. 

Senate panel discusses voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

The project was initiated by Col (R) Athar Babar, former Provost Male and current Chief Security Officer, in collaboration with Ali Rafay, Assistant Director Hostels, and the HHRD team.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1735713660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025