Will not allow anyone to challenge state’s writ, says home minister

KARACHI - Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar Wednesday said that they stand alongside those affected from situation in Parchinar but this does not permit anyone to block roads in a peaceful city and use violence as a tool to demand justice for them. “Initially protest was recorded at a place for three consecutive days then our senior ministers, mayor Karachi, Ulema and commissioner met them multiple times and offered to give them a place to register their protest but they rejected it,” he said while addressing a presser alongside IGP Sindh and AIG Karachi, adding that they had to face the pressure from people which resulted in police action against them. He rejected the notion that protesters were peaceful and said that if they were peaceful then who burnt the eight motorcycles, who injured eight cops of which three of them are in critical condition. “Who are those people who fired upon police,” he asked. He said that the masses had to face severe traffic jam owing to blockades and they were ashamed that they couldn’t do anything to address the misery of the masses. “We don’t have any opposition to anyone’s right to protest but government will ensure that its writ is being enforced in the city and police and Rangers will respond to the illegal act committed by anyone,” he added. He offered Ulema from any side saying that government is willing to allocate a space to them for staging their protest but no one will be allowed to block major thoroughfares across the city. “Sit with our commissioner and additional IG to get a space for protest but we will not allow anyone to block roads,” he said. When asked about an impression that police facilitated the protesters, he said that they initially offered them a place and in return protesters assured that they would not block the roads, but gradually they occupied one lane of the road and then blocked the entire arteries. He shared that 19 people have been arrested so far and three FIRs have been registered against those involved which include attempt to murder (324) and anti-terrorism charges in Soldier Bazaar, Sachhal, and Saudabad police stations. He said that this was a final warning to anyone blocking the city roads to either vacate the roads or face the law.