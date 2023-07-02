14 dead, 1,857 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE - At least 14 people were killed and 1,857 others injured in 1,739 road traffic crashes in Punjab during last 24 hours.

As many as 924 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 841 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed 748 drivers, 83 underage drivers, 186 pedestrians, and 737 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 351 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 378 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 104 in Multan with 104 victims and at third Gujranwala with 90 accidents and 82 victims.

According to the data, 1,401 motorbikes, 71 auto- rickshaws, 130 motorcars, 19 vans, four passenger buses, 10 trucks and 127 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.