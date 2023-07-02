Sunday, July 02, 2023
25 dead after bus catches fire in India
Agencies
July 02, 2023
International, Newspaper

MUMBAI  -   At least 25 people were killed and eight others injured in western India when a bus crashed and caught fire on an expressway ear­ly Saturday. The bus was trav­elling to the city of Pune when it hit a pole and overturned af­ter midnight, causing its die­sel tank to catch fire, senior po­lice officer Baburao Mahamuni told AFP. “There were about 30 to 35 people in the bus. Twen­ty-five people have died and eight others are injured,” he said. The injured have been ad­mitted to a hospital near the site of the crash in Maharash­tra state, about 400 kilome­tres (250 miles) east of India’s financial capital Mumbai. The driver and conductor of the bus was taken into custody for questioning, state rural devel­opment minister Girish Maha­jan told reporters. “The driv­er is saying the tyre of the bus burst, after which it hit a pole. But it seems he had dozed off; we will have to see what actu­ally happened,” he said. Maha­jan added that the bodies had been charred beyond recogni­tion and forensic teams were on their way to help in identi­fication. One of the survivors of the accident said he got out of the burning vehicle via a win­dow. “The passenger seated next to me and I managed to es­cape by breaking the rear win­dow,” he told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency. “But not everyone could do it.” A witness to the crash told PTI he unsuccessfully tried to help rescue passengers stuck inside the burning bus. “We saw peo­ple getting burnt alive,” he said. “The fire was so intense that we could not do anything.”

Tags:

Agencies

