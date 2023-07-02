3,000 personnel performed Eid security duty; no untoward incident witnessed

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has lauded the performance of the police force on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha as no untoward incident took place in the city due to effective policing and security arrangements, a police public relations officer said on Saturday.

He said that the ICCPO was of the view that the residents were safe due to the sacrifices of the police force adding that good nations do not forget the services of their martyrs and the department was also with the personnel through thick and thin.

The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer said that moments of Eid are very crucial for those who are far away from their near and dear ones at this occasion.

“I can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives at this occasion.

However, it is our duty to protect the country and serve the people. For the integrity of the country and protection of the lives and property of the citizens, our policemen can sacrifice everything,” he maintained. On Eid, 3,000 personnel were deployed for security as well as traffic duties for Eid prayer and holidays.

Police personnel performed special vigilance at entry and exit points of the city while the bomb disposal squad also conducted checking in various areas. While senior officers remained in the field along with their subordinates to boost their morale. Additional deployment was also made at various parks and tourist places including. Special traffic police squads were deployed on roads to control one-wheeling, over-speeding and traffic congestion.