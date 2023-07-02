417 Pakistanis languishing in Indian jails

ISLAMABAD - Consistent with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, the Govern­ment of Pakistan on Saturday handed over a list of 308 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen) to the High Com­mission of India in Islamabad.

The government of India also handed over the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi. Accord­ing to the list, there are a total of 417 Pakistanis in Indian jails (343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen). “The Government of India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pa­kistani civilian prisoners and fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and their national status stands confirmed,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. Pa­kistan and India exchange the lists of prison­ers in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year. The exchange takes place in pursuance of the Agreement on Consular Ac­cess, signed on 21 May 2008.