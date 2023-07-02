Sunday, July 02, 2023
Accidental fire kills 15-year-old girl in Karachi  

STAFF REPORT
July 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - A 15-year-old girl lost her life in Karachi after a pistol was accidentally fired when she was playing with it, media reported on Saturday. Police said that the deceased girl was playing with the weapon when it went off and a bullet killed her on the spot. The incident was reported in the Al-Habib Society of Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar. A police team recovered the pistol and round from the home and began the investigation. Separately, a five-year-old boy was injured in Raiwind after a pistol was accidentally fired by his uncle while cleaning the weapon. Police said that the accused was cleaning the pistol when it went off and a bullet injured the child in Raiwind. A police team recovered the pistol and round from the home besides arresting the accused. 

