Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani offers Eid prayers in Quetta

QUETTA - Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani of­fered the Eidul Azha prayers at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Airbase Sa­mungli Mosque, Quetta. The acting president along with general public prayed for the prosperity of the coun­try. Earlier, in his message on the oc­casion of Eidul Azha, he said that it is a wonderful symbol of obedience as on this day we commemorate togeth­er the acts of obedience and submis­sion performed by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) when he was commanded by God, in a form of a dream vision, to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismail (AS), which established such an eternal tradition of obedience and sacrifice that continued to be followed till the end of time. This spirit of sacrifice has a universal status. No nation in the world can progress unless it has the spirit of sacrifice, he said. Sanjra­ni had assumed the charge of acting President when Dr Arif Alvi departed for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj a couple of days ago.

According to the constitution of Pakistan, The chairman of the upper house of parliament takes his place as the acting president in the absence of the president- may it be for any reason.