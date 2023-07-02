Ahsan calls for increasing exports

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has stressed the need for increasing exports of the country by utilising all available resources.

Addressing a news conference in Narowal on Sunday, the federal minister said five main fields of economy including agriculture, IT, manpower, minerals and industries could play a vital role in increase of exports and to deal with the economic crisis.

The Planning Minister said Pakistan has the lowest GDP growth rate in the region and by paying special attention to SMEs we can achieve the set target. He said that we must increase the tax to GDP ratio for self-sufficiency. He also urged the nation to adopt the tax culture for the development of the country.

Iqbal said Pakistan is now on a right track after its agreement with the IMF and this Stand by Arrangement will be helpful in economic turnaround of Pakistan.

He regretted that the PTI has tried to sabotage the IMF’s agreement with Pakistan but could not succeed.