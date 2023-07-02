Amnesty Scheme proposal  

To overcome the dollar crisis, the Association of Foreign Exchange Companies has suggested that the government introduce a dollar amnesty scheme with the assurance that the shortage of dollars will be removed in a short period of time.

According to the President of the Foreign Exchange Company, Aladdin Sheikh, payments should be made by credit card through exchange companies; those who go sightseeing should not be given cheap dollars from Interbank; dollar amnesty should be brought. I can come.

The association has advised the finance minister to meet to discuss this proposal. International trade is generally done in US dollars, due to which most of the countries in the world keep a large part of their foreign exchange reserves in dollars. In stable economies, export earnings exceed the amount spent on imports, so they do not face a dollar crisis, but countries with a negative balance of payments face a decrease in foreign exchange reserves, which causes their currency to depreciate.

The value also decreases, and they do not have foreign exchange for the inevitable imports, so they have to meet their needs by taking loans. Due to the uncertain economic conditions, it is not easy for them to get external loans. Pakistan is facing the same situation today. In order to get out of this quagmire, loans from the International Monetary Fund at a very low interest rate are usually helpful, but despite the fulfilment of the strictest conditions by Pakistan, the installment of one billion and twenty million dollars from the IMF

The issue of issuance has been stalled for the past five months. In these circumstances, it is necessary to find alternative ways, so the government must consider the proposal of the Foreign Exchange Association’s dollar amnesty scheme.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.