ANF seizes over 180-kg drugs, arrests five suspects

QUETTA - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) con­ducted a crackdown on drug traf­ficking, apprehended five suspects and seized 18 kilograms of hashish (Charas), officials said on Thursday. According to the ANF Spokesman, the anti-narcotic officials have in­tensified their efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and apprehended five suspects on two motorcycles near Kuchlak Bypass and seized 18 kg of Hashish hidden under the seat of the motorbikes. The arrested sus­pects are reportedly from Faisala­bad, Qila Abdullah, and Shakarpar­ian, the ANF officials registered the case under the Anti-Narcotics Act. Earlier to this, ANF conducted a ma­jor crackdown on drug trafficking across the country, apprehended 12 suspects and seized more than 305 kilograms of drugs. According to the ANF Spokesman, the anti-narcotic officials has intensified its efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and seized 72 kg of opium, 61kg of hash­ish hidden in the secret compartment of a vehicle near M1 toll plaza, Islam­abad. The ANF officials disclosed that a woman – resident of Sheikhupura – and a suspect was apprehended, while two kg of opium was recov­ered from the arrested suspects.