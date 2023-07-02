Sunday, July 02, 2023
Cop injured in grenade attack on Quetta police station

Unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at the Civil Line police station in Quetta on third day of Eidul Azha and fled from scene

Our Staff Reporter
July 02, 2023
QUETTA    -    A cop sustained injuries in a grenade attack on the Civil Line police station in Quetta on Saturday. Unidentified as­sailants hurled a hand grenade at the Civil Line police station in Quetta on the third day of Eidul Azha and fled from the scene. As per details, uniden­tified persons on a motorcycle hurled the grenade from Benazir bridge which blew near the main gate of the police station. CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing the attack­er hurling a hand grenade. After the incident, police cordoned off the whole area and started a search operation to arrest the culprits. Heavy contin­gent of police, Counter-Terrorism De­partment (CTD) rushed to the scene, whereas, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was also summoned. The wounded cop was identified as Abdus Saboor Achakzai who was immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical as­sistance. Meanwhile, Balochistan Min­ister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Longove on Saturday strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on Civil Line Police station in Quetta. He said that terrorist elements wanted to disrupt the law and order situation with such incidents. The minister said that such a cowardly attack could not weaken our morale and prevention of such incidents should be ensured in order to maintain durable peace. He prayed for the early recovery of the in­jured personnel.

Our Staff Reporter

