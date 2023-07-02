Defence minister goes viral on social media for swimming in stream

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif went viral on social media after he dived into the Motra River on the third day of Eid.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif climbed onto the side railing of a bridge in scorching heat and made a dive into the Motra River, depicting his superior swimming skills.

People gathered around the spot to witness Khawaja Asif's impressive swimming and continued to record videos of him. Inspired by his actions, some even joined him in swimming in the river.

The video of Khawaja Muhammad Asif's swimming in stream rapidly went viral on social media, garnering a lot of attention and sparking interesting discussions among users.