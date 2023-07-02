Sunday, July 02, 2023
Distillery unearthed, 3 drug pushers held

Agencies
July 02, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN   -   Police have arrested three drug pushers and un­earthed a distillery besides recovering drugs from their possessions during a crackdown launched here on Saturday. In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched a crackdown against drug dealers across the city. The police have ar­rested three drug pushers Zain-Ul-Abedin, Farooq and Muhammad Sajjad respectively by New Mul­tan, Chehlyak and Muzaffarabad police stations. The police have also unearthed a distillery and recovered 144 bottles of imported wine, cocaine of worth of a million, 190-litre liquor, fake labels, empty bottles and cash from their possessions.

Agencies

