Dumping yard established for sacrificial animals’ offal in Ibrahim Hyderi: Mayor

KARACHI-Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Saturday visited Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village and inspected the animal waste collection points.

Wahab was accompanied by Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mahmood Alam Jamot and local government (LG) representatives.

While talking to the media, Wahab said that a dumping yard was established for the sacrificial animals’ offal in Ibrahim Hyderi. He said that garbage is being collected from the collection points in the area. He added that the waste of the sacrificial animals was shifted from the dumping areas to the landfill site.

Earlier, Sindh Local Government (LG) Department had finalised its Eidul Azha plan for the disposal of offal of the sacrificial animals and decided to introduce a GPS tagging system. The Sindh LG department had unveiled its Eidul Azha plan and introduced a GPS tagging system for ensuring the timely and proper timely disposal of offal of the sacrificial animals. A notification read that the transition officers will link the GPS system to the dumping points, whereas, the lists of the on-duty sanitary staff and supervisors at the collection points were declared mandatory.

Additionally, the chief executive officer will be bound to present the performance report of each chairman of the concerned local council. Holidays of all employees including the chief executive officer of the Sindh Local Government (LG) Department.

The executive officers will be responsible for providing the necessary machinery for the disposal of the offal.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar Akhtar Ali Sheikh visited different areas of Town Municipal Corporation Saddar on the three days of Eid-ul-Azha and supervised the work for removing waste of sacrificial animals.

On this occasion, Akhtar Ali Shaikh, while giving a briefing to Mayor Karachi, said that the TMC with the full support of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board immediately removed the excrement of the sacrificial animals on the Eid ul Azha and made the best cleaning arrangements, said a communique. After that, a disinfectant spray was applied. On the occasion of the Eid prayers, special cleaning arrangements were made on the sides of places of mosques, Imam bargahs and the roads leading to graveyards.

In this regard, arrangements were made for Eid prayers at six different places where Eid prayers were offered including Sheikh Hayat Park Hazara Mahalla Rangiwada, Gabol Park Kalakot Lyari, Maulvi Usman Park Football Ground Tannery Road, Ghousia Park Agra Taj Colony, Sarbazi Football Ground Singhulain Lyari and Lyari Football Stadium Phulpati.

The staff assigned to the Emergency Center established to solve the public complaints related to the removal of garbage were busy in fulfilling their duties during the three days of Eid. The mayor of Karachi said that the public’s positive response to the Eid operation and the acceptance of the work of the local bodies is a source of satisfaction for us.

Due to the hard work and efforts of the elected representatives and officers and staff of the local bodies, the people have got enough relief related to local affairs on Eid-ul-Azha.