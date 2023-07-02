ECP invites political parties to apply for election symbols

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked political parties to submit applications for allotment of general election symbols.
This development is a clear sign of top elections’ body to announce schedule of general polls no sooner than later. The electoral watchdog invited applications for forthcoming general elections 2023 of Punjab, Sindh, KP & Balochistan.
“File applications for allocation of symbols according to requirements of Section 216 of the Elections Act, 2017,” says ECP, inviting applications from registered political parties. The commission directed that the applications should be duly signed by the respective party head, and reach the Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad on or before the 19th July, 2023.
The applications should contain list of symbols applied for in order of preference and symbol or symbols, if any, allocated to political party during previous general elections. The commission further required that every such application shall be signed by the party head with the address of the head office of the political party. On receipt of applications from the political parties, eligibility of each party will be ascertained in the light of section 215 of the Election Act, 2017 which is reproduced hereunder:
“215. Eligibility of party to obtain election symbol. (1) Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law, a political party enlisted under this Act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), Provincial Assemblies or local government on submission of certificates and statements referred to in sections 202, 206, 209 and 210.” It may also be clarified that those political parties which submitted applications for allotment of symbols for Punjab and KP Assemblies’ general elections in February / March-2023 shall apply afresh. The incomplete applications or requests through fax will not be entertained, ECP further stated.