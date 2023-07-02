ECP invites political parties to apply for election symbols

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) has asked political par­ties to submit applications for allot­ment of general election symbols.

This development is a clear sign of top elections’ body to announce schedule of general polls no soon­er than later. The electoral watch­dog invited applications for forth­coming general elections 2023 of Punjab, Sindh, KP & Balochistan.

“File applications for allocation of symbols according to require­ments of Section 216 of the Elec­tions Act, 2017,” says ECP, inviting applications from registered politi­cal parties. The commission direct­ed that the applications should be duly signed by the respective party head, and reach the Election Com­mission Secretariat Islamabad on or before the 19th July, 2023.

The applications should contain list of symbols applied for in order of preference and symbol or sym­bols, if any, allocated to political party during previous general elec­tions. The commission further re­quired that every such application shall be signed by the party head with the address of the head office of the political party. On receipt of applications from the political par­ties, eligibility of each party will be ascertained in the light of section 215 of the Election Act, 2017 which is reproduced hereunder:

“215. Eligibility of party to ob­tain election symbol. (1) Notwith­standing anything contained in any other law, a political party en­listed under this Act shall be eli­gible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for Maj­lis-e-Shoora (Parliament), Provin­cial Assemblies or local govern­ment on submission of certificates and statements referred to in sec­tions 202, 206, 209 and 210.” It may also be clarified that those political parties which submit­ted applications for allotment of symbols for Punjab and KP Assem­blies’ general elections in February / March-2023 shall apply afresh. The incomplete applications or re­quests through fax will not be en­tertained, ECP further stated.