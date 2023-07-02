ECP to decide date for general elections: Zubair

ISLAMABAD - Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Muham­mad Zubair on Saturday said that the Election Com­mission of Pakistan will decide the date for gen­eral elections. The gov­ernment’s constitutional tenure will be finished by August mid and the next elections should be held in October, he said while talk­ing to a private television channel. There is a general consensus of the political parties that the next elec­tions should be conducted on time, he added. The government, he said has no plan to delay the elec­tions. Replying to a ques­tion about returning Nawaz Sharif to the country, he said, we didn’t have exact information and date of the former prime minister’s ar­rival but the voters want to see him as prime minister of Pakistan after the general elections. He hoped that his party would form the next government on the basis of development works that the PML-N had made under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.