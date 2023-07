HYDERABAD- Like other parts of the country the citizens of Hyderabad celebrated Eid Ul Azha here on Thursday, offering Eid Namaz at more than 1,200 congregations in the Eidgahs, mosques and imambargahs. The large congregations were held at around 115 Eidgahs, mosques and Imambargahs. The Hyderabad police deployed more than 1,600 personnel for security at the places of the worship in addition to making deployments at other vital places.