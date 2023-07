FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shut­down programme for Tuesday, July 4, for neces­sary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric­ity lines. According to the programme, power sup­ply from Depot Bazaar feeder linked with 132-kV Old Thermal grid sta­tion, Hajvairi Park feeder connected with 132-kV Tariq Abad grid station and Jhumra Road feeder attached with 132-kV SPS grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday.