FM Bilawal expresses resolve to boost trade with Japan

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday declared his intention to boost trade and promote diplomatic ties with Japan.

Addressing a Pakistani community, Bhutto-Zardari appreciated Japanese contributions to technology. He underscored the importance of Pakistanis living abroad, saying, "The overseas Pakistanis are our assets, who are playing vital role to promote bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan."

He also mentioned the country's potential in the IT sector, saying the steps had been taken to improve youth's skills.

Bhutto-Zardari emphasised his commitment for boosting agricultural exports between Pakistan and Japan. He praised the country's mangoes, saying, "Mangoes from this country are eaten by people all over the world."

Bhutto-Zardari met with representatives of the Japan International Development Agency (JICA) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to discuss potential for trade and investment.

Earlier, Bhutto-Zardari had urged major powers not to make the war on terrorism controversial and a victim of their geopolitics.

He stated this while addressing the National Assembly on Friday in response to the United States and India’s joint statement mentioning Pakistan.

Bhutto-Zardari said the international community should take the menace of terrorism seriously as the scourge could be eliminated through collective efforts.

He regretted that the focus of the world had shifted from terrorism to Ukraine conflict. The foreign minister said Pakistan was the biggest victim of terrorism and “we have suffered more casualties than any other country of the world”.

Bhutto-Zardari said it was in the interest of Pakistan to curb terrorism and extremism for peace, stability and prosperity of its own people.

Regarding trials of civilians in military courts, he said those involved in attacking the military installations and the memorials of martyrs did not deserve any leniency.