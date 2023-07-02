Sunday, July 02, 2023
FM Bilawal reaches Japan to revive contacts

Agencies
July 02, 2023
TOKYO    -   Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari Satur­day arrived here for an official visit at the invi­tation of Japanese gov­ernment.

Upon arrival, he was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar, of­ficials from Japanese Foreign Ministry and a large number of Paki­stan community mem­bers, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release. 

The foreign minister’s visit signals the revival of lead­ership level contacts with Japan after a consider­able hiatus. During the vis­it, the foreign minister will hold delegation level talks with his Japanese counter­part Yoshimasa Hayashi, the spokesperson said in an earlier press statement. Foreign Minister Bilaw­al will call on Prime Minis­ter of Japan Fumio Kishida, besides, he will also hold a meeting with the Nation­al Security Advisor of Ja­pan Takeo Akiba. The for­eign minister will also deliver a talk at the Asian Development Bank Insti­tute (ADBI), which is a re­nowned think tank of Ja­pan. “Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing and time-tested relationship characterized by warmth, cordiality and commonal­ity of views on issues,” it was added. During his stay, he is also expected to in­teract with senior officials and executives represent­ing prominent business houses and entities related to import of Pakistani man­power to Japan.

